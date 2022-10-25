Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,945.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,066 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

