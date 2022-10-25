Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,511.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,939.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,145,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $546,481,000 after buying an additional 4,892,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.