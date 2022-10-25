Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,838.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,609 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

