Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Ambarella by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 169,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

