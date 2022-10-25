Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $91.15 and a 12 month high of $188.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

