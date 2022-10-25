Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Price Up 4.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 102,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 1.95%.

AMTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $996.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

