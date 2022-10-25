American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.89.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 1.1 %

AXP stock opened at $141.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.24. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.