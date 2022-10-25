Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.78.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $271.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.63. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

