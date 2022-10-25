Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 23739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

