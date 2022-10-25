Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 23739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.
In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
