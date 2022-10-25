Analyzing Spirit Airlines (SAVE) & Its Competitors

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Airlines and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 549 1941 3104 173 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 47.49%. Given Spirit Airlines’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion -$472.57 million -7.12 Spirit Airlines Competitors $7.55 billion -$922.86 million 19.47

Spirit Airlines’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -7.53% -17.25% -4.07% Spirit Airlines Competitors -7.89% -56.90% -4.17%

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ rivals have a beta of 2.13, suggesting that their average share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

