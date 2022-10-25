Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Trading 3.4% Higher

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.85. 3,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -1.54.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

