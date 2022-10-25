Anne Keay Purchases 950,000 Shares of Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (CVE:KBY) Stock

Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (CVE:KBY – Get Rating) insider Anne Keay purchased 950,000 shares of Kona Bay Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$175,600.
Kona Bay Technologies Price Performance
KBY stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. Kona Bay Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.24.
About Kona Bay Technologies
