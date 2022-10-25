Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

