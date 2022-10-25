Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

AR opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

