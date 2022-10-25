Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 25,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

AAPL opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

