Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.3% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.