Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.3% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Apple Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
