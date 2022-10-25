Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Shares Down 3.2%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. 24,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,076,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Applied UV in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Applied UV Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -1.40.

Applied UV ( NASDAQ:AUVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 28.94% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied UV, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

