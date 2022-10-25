Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.24. Aptinyx Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

