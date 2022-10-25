Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.02. 18,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 30,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $316.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 150.93% and a negative net margin of 1,490.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth $226,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Articles

