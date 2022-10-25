Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Brett Adcock Sells 11,319 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 1.1 %

Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

