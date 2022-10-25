Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $28,879,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,698 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 246,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 139,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

Arcosa Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $65.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Articles

