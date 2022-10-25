argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) versus Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Head to Head Contrast

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

argenx has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares argenx and Taysha Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $539.42 million 39.00 -$408.27 million ($17.33) -22.05 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($4.82) -0.31

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taysha Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.8% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for argenx and Taysha Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 2 13 1 2.94 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 9 0 3.00

argenx currently has a consensus price target of $412.07, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 1,502.65%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than argenx.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -538.17% -49.45% -44.63% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -232.52% -97.24%

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats argenx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study. The company is also developing immunology innovation programs, including cusatuzumab for hematological cancer, as well as high risk MDS; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; and ARGX-120 to treat autoimmune diseases. In addition, its partnered product candidates include ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the MET receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

