Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 12,690 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,328.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,328.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $29,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,610,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,409,473 shares of company stock worth $156,632,019 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

