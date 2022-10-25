Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,885 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRMK opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.73%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 142.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

