Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 35.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,250 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 9,393 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $145,497.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $76,221.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 9,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $145,497.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,886 shares of company stock worth $1,534,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

