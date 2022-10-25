Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QCR were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in QCR during the first quarter valued at $111,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QCR by 2.5% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $952.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. QCR had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QCR to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

