Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Infinera were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 14.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Infinera by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Infinera by 10.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.13. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

