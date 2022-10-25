Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 634,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 180,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,579 shares of company stock valued at $512,151. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.86 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

