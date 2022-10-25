Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,111 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE RCUS opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

