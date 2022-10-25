Arizona State Retirement System Buys 4,531 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYA. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $4,283,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,722,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,794,033 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PLYA opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $962.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.60. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.