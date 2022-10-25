Arizona State Retirement System Buys 471 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Camping World were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $117,390,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Camping World by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 374,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 55,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Up 2.1 %

CWH stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

