Arizona State Retirement System Buys 471 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Camping World were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $117,390,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Camping World by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 374,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 55,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World
In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Stock Up 2.1 %
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Camping World Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.
Camping World Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
