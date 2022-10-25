Arizona State Retirement System Buys 883 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Banc of California by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANC opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $932.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Banc of California to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

