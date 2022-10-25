Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 12,474 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 125.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

KREF opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 430.34 and a quick ratio of 430.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.