Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 134.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.56%. Analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.