Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $806.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.76. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

