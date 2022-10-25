Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RadNet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in RadNet by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,695,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 622,960 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in RadNet by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 429,770 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in RadNet by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 512,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 303,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,004 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in RadNet by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 636,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 159,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RDNT opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.63. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.94 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.71%. RadNet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

