Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLAY. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.11. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,243.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

