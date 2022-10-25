Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after buying an additional 105,763 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,389,000 after buying an additional 410,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 324,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,014,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 610,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $967.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $64.14.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

BigCommerce Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

