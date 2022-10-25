Arizona State Retirement System Has $219,000 Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 3,555.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 641,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 266,917 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 881,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 210,037 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

In related news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,240,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCW opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.