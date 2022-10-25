Arizona State Retirement System Has $223,000 Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 94,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

