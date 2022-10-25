Arizona State Retirement System Has $225,000 Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,455,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 197,534 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 494,674 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,759,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MRC Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,866,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 119,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRC Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 2.04. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

