Arizona State Retirement System Has $234,000 Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after acquiring an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 614,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 559,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.33%.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

