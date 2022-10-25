Arizona State Retirement System Has $236,000 Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of UEC opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.10 and a beta of 2.10. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

