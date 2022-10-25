Arizona State Retirement System Has $243,000 Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 222.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. On average, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

