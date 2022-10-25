Arizona State Retirement System Has $247,000 Holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

DNUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

