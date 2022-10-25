Arizona State Retirement System Has $253,000 Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Avid Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Avid Technology stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.