Arizona State Retirement System Has $258,000 Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,236,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,811,000 after buying an additional 988,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.61. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $62,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.