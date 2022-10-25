Arizona State Retirement System Has $268,000 Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRG. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $792,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $1,728,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

