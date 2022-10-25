Arizona State Retirement System Has $273,000 Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $136,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

PAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

PAR stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.56. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

