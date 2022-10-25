Arizona State Retirement System Has $278,000 Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JFrog were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insider Activity

JFrog Price Performance

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at $118,969,528.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.25. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $42.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

